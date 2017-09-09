United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 5273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 60. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.
