Twopence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 5273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 60. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1856 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

