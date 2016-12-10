flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,877

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3278 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 11. Bidding took place December 6, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1895 TB at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1895 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access