Farthing 1895 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,853,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1895 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 77 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
