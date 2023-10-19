flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1895 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1895 "Type 1860-1895" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1895 "Type 1860-1895" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,853,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1895 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 77 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 3, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 3, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Heritage - October 2, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 2, 2014
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

