Halfpenny 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 420. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (13) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) MS63 (2) RD (6) RB (4) BN (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

