flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1895 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1895 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,032,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 420. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (16)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1895 TB at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1895 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access