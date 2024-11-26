United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,032,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 420. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (16)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Nihon (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
