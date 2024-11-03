flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,800,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
