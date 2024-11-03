United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,800,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
