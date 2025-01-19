flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,869,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1895 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (14)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 28, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 28, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1895 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1895 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access