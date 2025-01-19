United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,869,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1895 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (14)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 28, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1895 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search