Half Sovereign 1895 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1895 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (9) XF (7) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (9) NGC (16)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (14)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (9)

HERVERA (2)

Höhn (1)

London Coins (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)