Threepence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 125. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)