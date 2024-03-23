flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,798,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 125. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 9, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1895 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access