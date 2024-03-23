United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,798,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 167 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 125. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (2)
- Darabanth (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
