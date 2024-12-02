United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,853,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition MS63 RB ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
