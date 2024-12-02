Farthing 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (10) MS63 (3) RD (7) RB (8) BN (4) Service PCGS (3) NGC (15) ANACS (1)

