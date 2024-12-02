flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1895 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,853,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1895 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 5, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition MS63 RB ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
United Kingdom Farthing 1895 TB at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
