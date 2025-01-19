flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,9 g
  • Pure gold (1,1763 oz) 36,5883 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1839 "Una and the Lion" with mark W. WYON. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (15)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (13)
  • Heritage (25)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (2)
  • MDC Monaco (11)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • Varesi (1)
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF60 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
336000 $
Price in auction currency 336000 USD
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
217014 $
Price in auction currency 170000 GBP
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PR63 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five Pounds 1839 "Una and the Lion", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
