United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 39,9 g
- Pure gold (1,1763 oz) 36,5883 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1839 "Una and the Lion" with mark W. WYON. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (15)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (13)
- Heritage (25)
- Hess Divo (4)
- Hess Divo / Künker (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (12)
- Leu (2)
- MDC Monaco (11)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Nihon (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Taisei (1)
- UBS (4)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
336000 $
Price in auction currency 336000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
217014 $
Price in auction currency 170000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PR63 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five Pounds 1839 "Una and the Lion", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search