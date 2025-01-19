Five Pounds 1839 W. WYON "Una and the Lion" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1839 "Una and the Lion" with mark W. WYON. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

