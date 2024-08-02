Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Two pounds 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Two pounds 1823 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Two pounds 1823 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,9761 g
  • Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (620)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (13)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (19)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (47)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (13)
  • Coin Cabinet (21)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (24)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (27)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (3)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (80)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (7)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Joron-Derem - Parsy (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (54)
  • Leu (5)
  • London Coins (22)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (4)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)
  • Nomisma (6)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (10)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (15)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (7)
  • Spink (65)
  • St James’s (7)
  • Stack's (28)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (20)
  • V. GADOURY (7)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2685 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1823 BP at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two pounds 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1823 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two pounds Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search