Two pounds 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (187) AU (102) XF (172) VF (110) F (19) VG (1) G (1) FR (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (7) MS65 (4) MS64 (8) MS63 (47) MS62 (49) MS61 (28) MS60 (1) AU58 (23) AU55 (20) AU53 (6) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (26) GENUINE (0) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (10) + (1) Service NGC (167) PCGS (65) NCS (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (13)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (2)

Aureo (2)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

AURORA (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (19)

Baldwin's of St. James's (47)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (13)

Coin Cabinet (21)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (24)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (27)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

HARMERS (3)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (80)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (7)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

iBelgica (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (1)

Joron-Derem - Parsy (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (3)

Künker (54)

Leu (5)

London Coins (22)

MDC Monaco (5)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)

Nomisma (6)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NOONANS (10)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (15)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (3)

Sovereign Rarities (7)

Spink (65)

St James’s (7)

Stack's (28)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (20)

V. GADOURY (7)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (3)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)