Two pounds 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,9761 g
- Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (620)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40,800. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2685 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Two pounds 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
