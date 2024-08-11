Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1823

Gold coins

Obverse Two pounds 1823 BP
Reverse Two pounds 1823 BP
Two pounds 1823 BP
Average price 2800 $
Sales
1 620
Obverse Sovereign 1823 BP
Reverse Sovereign 1823 BP
Sovereign 1823 BP
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse Half Sovereign 1823 BP
Reverse Half Sovereign 1823 BP
Half Sovereign 1823 BP
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 48

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1823 BP
Reverse Halfcrown 1823 BP
Halfcrown 1823 BP
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Halfcrown 1823 BP
Reverse Halfcrown 1823 BP
Halfcrown 1823 BP
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 134
Obverse 1 Shilling 1823 BP
Reverse 1 Shilling 1823 BP
1 Shilling 1823 BP
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1823 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1823 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1823 Maundy
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1823 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1823 Maundy
Threepence 1823 Maundy
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1823 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1823 Maundy
Twopence 1823 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1823 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1823 Maundy
Penny 1823 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1823
Reverse Farthing 1823
Farthing 1823
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 44

Pattern coins

Obverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Halfcrown 1823 Pattern
Reverse Halfcrown 1823 Pattern
Halfcrown 1823 Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 5

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1823 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1823 Maundy
Coin set 1823 Maundy
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 42
