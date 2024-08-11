Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1823
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1823
Coins of United Kingdom 1823
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Sets
Gold coins
Two pounds 1823 BP
Average price
2800 $
Sales
1
620
Sovereign 1823 BP
Average price
3100 $
Sales
0
75
Half Sovereign 1823 BP
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
48
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1823 BP
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
7
Halfcrown 1823 BP
Average price
530 $
Sales
0
134
1 Shilling 1823 BP
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
37
Fourpence (Groat) 1823 Maundy
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
3
Threepence 1823 Maundy
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
2
Twopence 1823 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Penny 1823 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Copper coins
Farthing 1823
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
44
Pattern coins
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
24
Halfcrown 1823 Pattern
Average price
—
Sales
0
5
Sets
Coin set 1823 Maundy
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
42
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
United Kingdom
Period
1820-1837
Category
Close
???
United Kingdom
Period
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send