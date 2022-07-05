United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1820-1823" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,004,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 303 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
