Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1820-1823" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (1) FR (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)