Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1820-1823" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1820-1823" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1820-1823" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,004,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,400. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 303 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Spink - September 23, 2019
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Spink - September 23, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1823 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search