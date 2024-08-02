Half Sovereign 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (11) AU (9) XF (9) VF (11) F (3) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) PF64 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (18) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (4)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (12)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (6)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)