United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1823 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1823 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 224,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - September 21, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
