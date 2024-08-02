United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 224,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51753 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,925. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
890 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search