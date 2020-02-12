Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,640

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1823 "Maundy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1823 "Maundy" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1823 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

