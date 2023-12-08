1 Shilling 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2317 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.

