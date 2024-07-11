Farthing 1823 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1823 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (5) XF (12) VF (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (14) Service NGC (15) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Baldwin's (5)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (11)

HERVERA (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (5)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)