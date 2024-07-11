Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1823 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1823 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1823 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,365,440

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1823 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Baldwin's (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 25, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Karamitsos - March 31, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 31, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1823 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1823 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search