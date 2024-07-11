United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1823 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,365,440
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1823 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
