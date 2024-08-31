Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 13,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1823 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
United Kingdom Penny 1823 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1823 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1823 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search