United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 13,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
