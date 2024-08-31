Penny 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3349 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place March 31, 2008.

