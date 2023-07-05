Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1823 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 22, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Spink - December 5, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1823 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1823 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

