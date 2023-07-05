Coin set 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (25) VF (5) No grade (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (3)

Baldwin's (4)

CNG (2)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (7)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (5)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (6)

Stack's (2)