United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1823 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1823 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place December 3, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1823 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
