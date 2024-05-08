Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Halfcrown 1823 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Pattern Halfcrown 1823 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Pattern Halfcrown 1823 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 13,74 g
  • Pure silver (0,4086 oz) 12,7095 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1823 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
24215 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
24215 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 (Pattern) at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1823 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search