Pattern Halfcrown 1823 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1823 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) Service NGC (3)