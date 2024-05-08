United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Halfcrown 1823 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Halfcrown 1823 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1446 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
24215 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
