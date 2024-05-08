Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1823-1824" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1823-1824" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1823-1824" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,003,760

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
612 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
7705 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1823 BP at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

