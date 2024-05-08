Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1823-1824" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (29) AU (16) XF (61) VF (20) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF65 (3) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (31) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

