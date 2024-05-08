United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1823 BP "Type 1823-1824" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,003,760
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1823 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
