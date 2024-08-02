United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 617,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32315 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,900. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (19)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (8)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (14)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3805 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2125 $
Price in auction currency 2125 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search