Sovereign 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32315 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,900. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (19) XF (12) VF (17) F (15) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (7) Service PCGS (16) NGC (20)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (19)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (8)

Coins of the Realm (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (10)

Künker (2)

London Coins (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (3)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (14)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

V. GADOURY (1)