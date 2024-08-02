Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1823 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1823 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1823 BP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 617,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1823 with mark BP. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32315 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,900. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (19)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • Coins of the Realm (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
3805 $
Price in auction currency 3000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2125 $
Price in auction currency 2125 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1823 BP at auction Spink - January 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1823 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search