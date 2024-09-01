Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Gold coins Sovereign of George IV - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1821-1825

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1821 BP 9,405,000 5 6531822 BP 5,357,000 2 3571823 BP 617,000 0 751824 BP 3,768,000 1 1821825 BP 4,200,000 2 84
type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1825-1830

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1825 - 1 3561825 Plain edge - 0 241826 5,724,000 0 5501827 2,267,000 2 2021828 386,000 0 221829 2,445,000 1 2851830 2,388,000 0 256
