Sovereign 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,267,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1827 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
