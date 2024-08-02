Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1827 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1827 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,267,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1827 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (19)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (11)
  • DNW (14)
  • Downies (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Goldberg (10)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (32)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (22)
  • St James’s (13)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1827 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

