United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1827

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1827
Reverse Sovereign 1827
Sovereign 1827
Average price 1400 $
Sales
2 202
Obverse Half Sovereign 1827
Reverse Half Sovereign 1827
Half Sovereign 1827
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 55

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Shilling 1827
Reverse 1 Shilling 1827
1 Shilling 1827
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Sixpence 1827
Reverse Sixpence 1827
Sixpence 1827
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1827 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1827 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1827 Maundy
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1827 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1827 Maundy
Threepence 1827 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Twopence 1827 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1827 Maundy
Twopence 1827 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1827 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1827 Maundy
Penny 1827 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1827
Reverse Penny 1827
Penny 1827
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse Halfpenny 1827
Reverse Halfpenny 1827
Halfpenny 1827
Average price 130 $
Sales
1 77
Obverse Farthing 1827
Reverse Farthing 1827
Farthing 1827
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Third Farthing 1827
Reverse Third Farthing 1827
Third Farthing 1827
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 133

Pattern coins

Obverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 24

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1827 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1827 Maundy
Coin set 1827 Maundy
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 36
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
