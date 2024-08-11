Catalog
Coins of United Kingdom 1827
Gold coins
Sovereign 1827
Average price
1400 $
Sales
2
202
Half Sovereign 1827
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
55
Silver coins
1 Shilling 1827
Average price
440 $
Sales
0
30
Sixpence 1827
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
8
Fourpence (Groat) 1827 Maundy
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
3
Threepence 1827 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Twopence 1827 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Penny 1827 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Copper coins
Penny 1827
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
68
Halfpenny 1827
Average price
130 $
Sales
1
77
Farthing 1827
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
17
Third Farthing 1827
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
133
Pattern coins
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
24
Sets
Coin set 1827 Maundy
Average price
280 $
Sales
1
36
