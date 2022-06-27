United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 166,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1827 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Spink (3)
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
