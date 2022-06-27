Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1827 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sixpence 1827 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 166,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1827 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 20, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1827 at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1827 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search