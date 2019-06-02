Fourpence (Groat) 1827 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1827 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4098 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 30. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2)