Third Farthing 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 720. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (65) AU (18) XF (22) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (8) MS64 (18) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (3) RD (5) RB (6) BN (38) Service NGC (33) PCGS (16) ANACS (4)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

Baldwin's (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Cayón (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (3)

CNG (2)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (7)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (30)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (5)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Nomisma Aste (3)

NOONANS (4)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (6)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (6)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

VAuctions (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)