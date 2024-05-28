Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Third Farthing 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Third Farthing 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Third Farthing 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 720. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.

United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1827 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
