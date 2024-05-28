United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Third Farthing 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: VAuctions
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 720. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Cayón (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (7)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (30)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (5)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- Nomisma Aste (3)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search