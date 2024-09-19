Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Copper coins Third Farthing of George IV - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Third Farthing 1827

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1827 1,440,000 0 133
