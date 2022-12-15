1 Shilling 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1827 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

