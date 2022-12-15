Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1827 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1827 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 574,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1827 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction CNG - October 12, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Spink - July 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Heritage - September 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 5, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1827 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
