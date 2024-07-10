United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,452,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 22, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
