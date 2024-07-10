Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,452,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (9)
  • Coin Cabinet (8)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (14)
  • Downies (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 22, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1827 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 1, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Penny 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

