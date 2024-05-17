Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfpenny 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Halfpenny 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Halfpenny 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,376,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13618 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 105 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1827 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

