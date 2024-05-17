United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfpenny 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,376,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13618 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's (8)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Downies (2)
- Goldberg (14)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (18)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 105 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search