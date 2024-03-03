United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1827 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1827 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7594 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1827 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
