United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1827 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1827 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1827 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1827 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7594 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
Seller DNW
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 1, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 5, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Coin set 1827 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1827 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

