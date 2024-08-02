Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1827 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1827 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 492,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1827 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1827 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1827 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search