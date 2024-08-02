United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 492,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1827 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
