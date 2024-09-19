United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Twopence 1827 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,960
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
For the sale of Twopence 1827 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
