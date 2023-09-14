United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,365,440
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1827
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 360. Bidding took place May 31, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
