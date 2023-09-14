Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1827 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,365,440

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 360. Bidding took place May 31, 2020.

United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1827 at auction Baldwin's - June 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

