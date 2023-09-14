Farthing 1827 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1827 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 360. Bidding took place May 31, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (9) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)