United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,724,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (550)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 575 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 27
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
