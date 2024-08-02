Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1826 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1826 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,724,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (550)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1826 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 575 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Roxbury’s - July 20, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 20, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1826 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

