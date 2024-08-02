Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (356) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1825 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
666 $
Price in auction currency 525 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

