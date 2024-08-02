United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (356) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1825 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
666 $
Price in auction currency 525 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
