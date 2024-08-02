Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1825 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31212 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

