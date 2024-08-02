Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830" Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830" Plain edge - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1825 . Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's - May 8, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's - May 8, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Spink - March 30, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Spink - March 30, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1825 at auction Leu - October 29, 2000
Seller Leu
Date October 29, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

