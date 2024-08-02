United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1825 "Type 1825-1830". Plain edge (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1825 . Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
