United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,445,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1829 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place May 30, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
