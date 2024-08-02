Sovereign 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1829 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place May 30, 2004.

