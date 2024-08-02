Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1829 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1829 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,445,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1829 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1271 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place May 30, 2004.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 16, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1829 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

