United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1829

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1829
Reverse Sovereign 1829
Sovereign 1829
Average price 1300 $
Sales
1 285

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1829
Reverse Halfcrown 1829
Halfcrown 1829
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 1 Shilling 1829
Reverse 1 Shilling 1829
1 Shilling 1829
Average price 400 $
Sales
1 32
Obverse Sixpence 1829
Reverse Sixpence 1829
Sixpence 1829
Average price 170 $
Sales
1 55
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1829 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1829 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1829 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1829 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1829 Maundy
Threepence 1829 Maundy
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1829 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1829 Maundy
Twopence 1829 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1829 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1829 Maundy
Penny 1829 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1829
Reverse Farthing 1829
Farthing 1829
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 8

Pattern coins

Obverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 24

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1829 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1829 Maundy
Coin set 1829 Maundy
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 26
Category
Year
