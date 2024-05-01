United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 404,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search