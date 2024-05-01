Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 404,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30775 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 19, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 7, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Spink - June 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Heritage - November 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1829 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

