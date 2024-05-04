Halfcrown 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

