United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 508,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
