United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 508,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 978. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
754 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Roxbury’s - March 27, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Spink - January 24, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction VL Nummus - November 7, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 28, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1829 at auction Spink - October 6, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

