Threepence 1829 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1829 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) Service PCGS (1)