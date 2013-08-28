Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1829 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1829 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1829 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,168

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1829 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

United Kingdom Threepence 1829 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition PL58 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1829 "Maundy" at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
