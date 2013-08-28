United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1829 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,168
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1829 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.
