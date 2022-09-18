United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,505,280
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1829 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place May 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search