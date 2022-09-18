Farthing 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1829 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place May 2, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) RB (1) BN (4) Service NGC (5)