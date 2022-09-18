Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Farthing 1829 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Farthing 1829 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,505,280

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1829 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place May 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 234 USD
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2009
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1829 at auction Baldwin's - November 7, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

