United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1829 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 2,376
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1829 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search