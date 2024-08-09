United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 879,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3854 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search