United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1829 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 879,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1829 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3854 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,468. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Spink - July 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction GINZA - April 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 25, 2018
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1829 at auction Spink - September 23, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

