Coin set 1829 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1829 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21847 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

