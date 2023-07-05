Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1829 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Coin set 1829 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Coin set 1829 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
  • Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1829 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21847 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 2, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date September 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1829 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 23, 2010
Seller Spink
Date June 23, 2010
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

