United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1829 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 - 1,89 g
- Diameter 11 - 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Coin set
- Year 1829
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1829 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21847 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1829 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
