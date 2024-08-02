Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1828 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sovereign 1828 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: St. James

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 386,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1828 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 25,500. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6089 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
14337 $
Price in auction currency 11250 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Spink - September 24, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Cayón - October 5, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 29, 2016
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Spink - September 21, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Baldwin's - May 8, 2014
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Spink - March 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1828 at auction Spink - June 26, 2007
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1828 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search