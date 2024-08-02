United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1828 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 386,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1828
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1828 . This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 25,500. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6089 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
14337 $
Price in auction currency 11250 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 21, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
