Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1828
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1828
Coins of United Kingdom 1828
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Sets
Gold coins
Sovereign 1828
Average price
16000 $
Sales
0
22
Half Sovereign 1828
Average price
670 $
Sales
0
155
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1828
Average price
520 $
Sales
0
58
Sixpence 1828
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
34
Fourpence (Groat) 1828 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Threepence 1828 Maundy
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
5
Twopence 1828 Maundy
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
5
Penny 1828 Maundy
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
2
Copper coins
Farthing 1828
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
35
Half Farthing 1828
Average price
200 $
Sales
1
35
Pattern coins
Crown 1828 Pattern
Copper
Average price
—
Sales
0
4
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
24
Sets
Coin set 1828 Maundy
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
22
Best offers
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction
Aug 4, 2024
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
United Kingdom
Period
1820-1837
Category
Close
???
United Kingdom
Period
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send