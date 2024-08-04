Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1828

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1828
Reverse Sovereign 1828
Sovereign 1828
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Half Sovereign 1828
Reverse Half Sovereign 1828
Half Sovereign 1828
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 155

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1828
Reverse Halfcrown 1828
Halfcrown 1828
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse Sixpence 1828
Reverse Sixpence 1828
Sixpence 1828
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1828 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1828 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1828 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1828 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1828 Maundy
Threepence 1828 Maundy
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Twopence 1828 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1828 Maundy
Twopence 1828 Maundy
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Penny 1828 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1828 Maundy
Penny 1828 Maundy
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing 1828
Reverse Farthing 1828
Farthing 1828
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Half Farthing 1828
Reverse Half Farthing 1828
Half Farthing 1828
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 35

Pattern coins

Obverse Crown 1828 Pattern
Reverse Crown 1828 Pattern
Crown 1828 Pattern Copper
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Reverse Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Crown no date (1820-1830) Pattern
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 24

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1828 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1828 Maundy
Coin set 1828 Maundy
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 22
