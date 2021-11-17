Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1828 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1828 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 7,920

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1828 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 95. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1828 "Maundy" at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1828 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1828 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

